Book Signing with S.P. O'Farrell

Hooray for Books! 1555 King Street, Virginia 22314

Join local author S.P. O'Farrell for a book signing from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Hooray for Books! Mr. O'Farrell is the author of the newly-released, middle-grade book "Simone LaFray and the Chocolatiers' Ball." Be sure to attend the signing for adventure, book readings, and more!

Hooray for Books! 1555 King Street, Virginia 22314
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Talks & Readings
8046443090
