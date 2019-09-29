Book Signing with S.P. O'Farrell

Join local author S.P. O'Farrell for a book signing from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Hooray for Books! Mr. O'Farrell is the author of the newly-released, middle-grade book "Simone LaFray and the Chocolatiers' Ball." Be sure to attend the signing for adventure, book readings, and more!
