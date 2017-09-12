Richmond authors Tiffany Jana and Matthew Freeman discuss unconscious bias as they sign copies of their book Overcoming Bias: Building Authentic Relationships Across Differences.
Book Signing: Matthew Freeman and Tiffany Jana
Barnes and Noble VCU 1111 West Broad Street , Richmond, Virginia 23284
Barnes and Noble VCU 1111 West Broad Street , Richmond, Virginia 23284 View Map
Talks & Readings
Most Popular
From Dirt to Glass
Lovingston leads the farm-to-brew movement. more
New Oyster Cult
Recipes and news from the oyster beat. more
The Memphis Beat
Tennessee's Bluff City remains restless and eager. more