Book Signing: Matthew Freeman and Tiffany Jana

to Google Calendar - Book Signing: Matthew Freeman and Tiffany Jana - 2017-09-12 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Signing: Matthew Freeman and Tiffany Jana - 2017-09-12 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Signing: Matthew Freeman and Tiffany Jana - 2017-09-12 15:00:00 iCalendar - Book Signing: Matthew Freeman and Tiffany Jana - 2017-09-12 15:00:00

Barnes and Noble VCU 1111 West Broad Street , Richmond, Virginia 23284

Richmond authors Tiffany Jana and Matthew Freeman discuss unconscious bias as they sign copies of their book Overcoming Bias: Building Authentic Relationships Across Differences.

Info
Barnes and Noble VCU 1111 West Broad Street , Richmond, Virginia 23284 View Map
Talks & Readings
804-828-1678
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Book Signing: Matthew Freeman and Tiffany Jana - 2017-09-12 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Signing: Matthew Freeman and Tiffany Jana - 2017-09-12 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Signing: Matthew Freeman and Tiffany Jana - 2017-09-12 15:00:00 iCalendar - Book Signing: Matthew Freeman and Tiffany Jana - 2017-09-12 15:00:00
Just Desserts Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular