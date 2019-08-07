Book Signing with Donna Dalton, author of Two Mice at the Eiffel Tower

Author Donna Dalton will be signing copies of her new children's book, Two Mice at the Eiffel Tower, from 3 pm- 6 pm August 7th at Les Crepes in Stony Point Fashion Mall. Each will be sold for $15.00. Customers may pay with cash, check, or PayPal. The book will be sold separately from any food.

Two Mice at the Eiffel Tower is the first title in a travel series that combines adventure and curiosity. Azura and Affrodile, the two mice in the story, must concoct a plan to get to the top of the Eiffel Tower. The reader will learn how critical thinking skills are a necessity in executing this idea.

Les Crepes will be providing a special menu for the event, with crepes and treats designed specially for the characters and themes of Two Mice at the Eiffel Tower.