Book Signing at Colonial Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg Visitor's Center 101 Visitor's Center Parkway, Virginia 23185

Author Pamela K. Kinney will be signing copies of her two books, Virginia's Haunted Historic Triangle: Williamsburg, Yorktown, Jamestown, and Other Haunted Locations and Haunted Virginia: Legends, Myths, and True Tales at the Visitor Center for Colonial Williamsburg.

Colonial Williamsburg Visitor's Center 101 Visitor's Center Parkway, Virginia 23185
