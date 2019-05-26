Author Pamela K. Kinney will be signing copies of her two books, Virginia's Haunted Historic Triangle: Williamsburg, Yorktown, Jamestown, and Other Haunted Locations and Haunted Virginia: Legends, Myths, and True Tales at the Visitor Center for Colonial Williamsburg.
Book Signing at Colonial Williamsburg
Colonial Williamsburg Visitor's Center 101 Visitor's Center Parkway, Virginia 23185
Colonial Williamsburg Visitor's Center 101 Visitor's Center Parkway, Virginia 23185 View Map
Talks & Readings
