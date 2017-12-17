Book Signing + Author Talk: Curt Harris, High Hand

Local author Dr. Curt Harris, a world-renowned physician-scientist, will be signing copies of his internationally-acclaimed novel, High Hand, which The New York Times calls an "Enthralling work of fiction that is high voltage from the opening scene.” Join him for a Spy Museum Store event and join the discussion on how spies, journalists, union leaders, and politicians intertwine as well as extraordinary ways advanced technology could be used in the pursuit of surveillance and interrogation.