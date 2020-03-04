Book Release: LOOKING WITHIN

What would it really be like to have x-ray vision? Beyond diagnosing illness or injury, can images of ourselves tell us more about life? LOOKING WITHIN by Dr. Cullen Ruff, is the first mainstream collection of dramatic non-fiction narratives about discoveries in patients found by medical imaging. Ruff highlights the wonder and mystery of the human body, literally and metaphorically looking inside of others. Ruff is a radiologist in private practice, and an associate professor at the Virginia Commonwealth University campus in Fairfax, VA.