What would it really be like to have x-ray vision? Beyond diagnosing illness or injury, can images of ourselves tell us more about life? LOOKING WITHIN by Dr. Cullen Ruff, is the first mainstream collection of dramatic non-fiction narratives about discoveries in patients found by medical imaging. Ruff highlights the wonder and mystery of the human body, literally and metaphorically looking inside of others. Ruff is a radiologist in private practice, and an associate professor at the Virginia Commonwealth University campus in Fairfax, VA.
Book Release: LOOKING WITHIN
One More Page Books 2200 N. Westmoreland Street, Arlington, Virginia 22213
View Map
Talks & Readings
Feb 28, 2020Feb 29, 2020
