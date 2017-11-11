Book Fair Event with Roben Farzad: "Hotel Scarface"

The wild, true story of the Mutiny, the hotel and club that embodied the decadence of Miami’s cocaine cowboys heyday—and an inspiration for the blockbuster film, “Scarface”.

RVA transplant Roben Farzad hosts the podcast Full Disclosure on NPR and is a special correspondent on PBS NewsHour. He was previously a senior writer for Bloomberg Business Week, where he covered Wall Street, international finance, Latin America, and Miami. Farzad is a graduate of Princeton University and the Harvard Business School. He lives in Richmond with his wife Karen and their two children.

$10 JCC Members, $15 Non-members