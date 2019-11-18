Book Fair Event with Rebecca Erbelding

Free and Open to the Public

*Winner of the National Jewish Book Award*

Intriguing history of the only U.S. government agency ever founded with the express purpose “to save the lives of civilians being murdered by a wartime enemy.”

Holocaust historian, Rebecca Erbelding, pieces together years of research and newly uncovered archival materials to tell the dramatic story of America’s little-known efforts to save the Jews of Europe.

Rebecca Erbelding is an archivist, curator and historian at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. She has a PhD in American history from George Mason University. She and her work have been profiled in The Washington Post, The New York Times and The New Yorker and featured on the History Channel, NPR and other media outlets.

The Fife-Davis Family Annual Jewish Book Fair & Gift Shop will take place November 6 – 21 at the Weinstein JCC.

This event is part of the Jewish Book Council