Book Fair Event with Peter Gethers

With his trademark wit and knowing eye, Peter Gethers has written an unforgettable memoir about how food and family can do much more than feed us—they can nourish our souls.

Restauranteur daughter of Ratner’s, New York City’s legendary restaurant, Judy Gethers didn’t discover her passion for cooking until in her late 50’s. After a very successful career mentoring the most famous chefs in America (Wolfgang Puck, Nancy Silverton, Jonathan Waxman), Judy was robbed her ability to cook by a debilitating stroke. Her son, Peter, sets out to give his aging mother a very personal and perhaps final gift: a spectacular feast featuring all her favorite dishes. The problem is, although he was raised to love food and wine, he doesn’t really know how to cook. In an exuberant and entertaining memoir, novelist, screenwriter, playwright, editor, and producer Gethers pays homage to his mother, an accomplished cook, and to the amazing food they both loved.

Peter Gethers is an author, screenwriter, playwright, book editor, and film and television producer. His eleven previous books include The Cat Who Went to Paris, the first in a bestselling trilogy about his extraordinary cat, Norton. He is also the cocreator and coproducer of the hit off-Broadway play Old Jews Telling Jokes. He lives in New

York City, Sag Harbor, New York, and, whenever possible, Sicily.

