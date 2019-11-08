Book Fair Event with Mark Federman

Admission includes breakfast from Russ & Daughters (straight from NYC)

In Advance $8 I At the Door $10

Russ & Daughters is a New York and culinary and cultural icon, known for the highest quality appetizing food: smoked fish, caviar, bagels, bialys, babka and other traditional baked goods. The home of bagels and lox since 1914, Russ & Daughters has been continuously owned by four generations of the Russ family. The original landmark shop on East Houston Street has been in the same spot for 105 years. Russ & Daughters continues to provide the taste and traditions of a true New York experience. Mark Federman, the former owner of the beloved appetizing store on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, tells the delightful, mouthwatering story of an immigrant family’s journey from a pushcart in 1907 to “New York’s most hallowed shrine to the miracle of caviar, smoked salmon, ethereal herring, and silken chopped liver” (The New York Times Magazine).

The Fife-Davis Family Annual Jewish Book Fair & Gift Shop will take place November 6 – 21 at the Weinstein JCC.