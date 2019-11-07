Book Fair Event with Inbal Arieli

Tech insider Inbal Arieli reveals the secrets behind how Israel, a tiny country with the highest concentration of start-ups per capital worldwide, is raising generations of entrepreneurs, disrupting markets around the globe, and bringing change to the world. Arieli goes against common belief that Israel’s outstanding economic accomplishments are the direct byproduct of its technologically advanced military, or long-standing Jewish traditions of study and questioning. Instead, she posits that in today’s modern Israel, it’s the result of the unique way Israelis are raised in tribal-like community, where childhoods are purposely sharped by challenges and risks. In this culture that encourages chutzpah, supports creative thinking, and risk taking, children grow up and develop to have the courage to pursue unorthodox and often revolutionary approaches to change and innovation.

Inbal Arieli is a serial entrepreneur and former officer in the Israeli Defense Forces Elite Intelligence Unit 8200. She has held numerous executive positions in leading Israeli tech companies, founded a series of programs for innovators, has led the Strategic Partnerships for Start-Up Nation Central and is currently Founder and CO-CEO of Synthesis.

This event is part of the Jewish Book Council

The Fife-Davis Family Annual Jewish Book Fair & Gift Shop will take place November 6 – 21 at the Weinstein JCC.