Book Fair Event with Anita Diamant

Anita Diamant is the author of twelve books. Her first novel, New York Times bestseller "The Red Tent", has been published in more than 25 countries. Winner of the 2001 Booksense Book of the Year Award, it was adapted into a two-part miniseries by Lifetime TV. Her other bestselling novels include "Good Harbor", "The Last Days of Dogtown", "Day after Night", and "The Boston Girl". Diamant has also written six non-fiction guides to contemporary Jewish life, the first of which, "The New Jewish Wedding", has recently been revised and updated as "The Jewish Wedding Now". Her other guidebooks include "The Jewish Baby Book", "Living a Jewish Life", "Choosing a Jewish Life", "How to Raise a Jewish Child" and "Saying Kaddish". A collection of her essays, "Pitching My Tent", is drawn from twenty years worth of newspaper and magazine columns. An award-winning journalist, her articles have appeared in the Boston Globe Magazine, Real Simple, Parenting Magazine, Hadassah, Reform Judaism, Boston Magazine and Yankee Magazine.

Anita Diamant grew up in Newark, New Jersey and Denver, Colorado. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in comparative literature and holds a master’s degree in English from Binghamton University. She resides in the Boston area with her husband, Jim Ball.

$15 JCC Members, $18 Non-members, $10 seniors, students and groups of 10+