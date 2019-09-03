Join local author Bill Hardison for a book club starting at 11:00am at Winfree Memorial Baptist Church. Bill is the author of "Dinosaurs in the Cornfield." The day will be full of discussions, readings, book signings and more!
Book Club
Winfree Memorial Baptist Church 13617 Midlothian Turnpike, Virginia 23113
Aug 24, 2019
