Book Club

Winfree Memorial Baptist Church 13617 Midlothian Turnpike, Virginia 23113

Join local author Bill Hardison for a book club starting at 11:00am at Winfree Memorial Baptist Church. Bill is the author of "Dinosaurs in the Cornfield." The day will be full of discussions, readings, book signings and more!

Winfree Memorial Baptist Church 13617 Midlothian Turnpike, Virginia 23113
Education & Learning, Parties & Clubs, Workshops
8046443090
