Bonita Lestina Old Town Hall Performance Series

Linn Barnes & Allison Hampton: "Celtic Spring, Music from the Celtic Countries"

Harp, Lute, & Guitar

Old Town Hall, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

703-385-7858

www.fairfaxva.gov/culturalarts

The Old Town Hall Performance Series is sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. The performances begin at 8:00 PM October through April, on the second and fourth Fridays of the month (except Government holidays). All performances are free and open to the public. Please come early as there are no booked tickets and it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Linn Barnes and Allison Hampton have been concertizing together for the last forty years. They began their performance and recording careers as duo-luternists playing the court music of 16th century Renaissance Europe. They became interested in Celtic music largely through the works of 18th century Irish composer Turlough O'Carolan. As their interest in Celtic music grew, the need for a broader range of instrumentation became apparent. Ms. Hampton has focused exclusively on a variety of nylon and wire strung Celtic harps, while Mr. Barnes, in addition to the lute, now plays an assortment of steel stringed instruments, including the guitar, harp-guitar and cittern. In addition, Mr. Barnes plays the Irish (Uillean) pipes.