The Bonita Lestina Old Town Hall Performance Series

Dave Anderson and Mike Wingo: "Anderson-Wingo Duo with Guest Vocalist, Kim Scudera"

Piano, Percussion, and Vocals

Old Town Hall, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

www.fairfaxarts.org

The Old Town Hall Performance Series is sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. Second and fourth Fridays. All performances are free and open to the public.

In 2006, interested in exploring the improvisational freedom and broadened sonic palette that a piano-percussion duo format would allow, Dave Anderson and Mike Wingo began performing together. Since then they have been evolving the duo repertoire. In 2010, Dave and Mike released their first duo CD entitled "Conversations", which is available at CD Baby, Amazon, and iTunes.