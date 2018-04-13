The Bonita Lestina Old Town Hall Performance Series

Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030

Holocaust Remembrance Haunting Music Written by Survivors

Woodwind Ensemble

Old Town Hall, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

703-385-7858

www.fairfaxva.gov/culturalarts

The Old Town Hall Performance Series is sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. The performances begin at 8:00 PM October through April, on the second and fourth Fridays of the month (except Government holidays). All performances are free and open to the public. Please come early as there are no booked tickets and it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Info
Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030
Concerts & Live Music
