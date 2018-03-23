Bonita Lestina Old Town Hall Performance Series

Marcolivia: "Music of the Folk"

String Duo

Old Town Hall, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

703-385-7858

www.fairfaxva.gov/culturalarts

The Old Town Hall Performance Series is sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. The performances begin at 8:00 PM October through April, on the second and fourth Fridays of the month (except Government holidays). All performances are free and open to the public. Please come early as there are no booked tickets and it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Marc Ramirez and Olivia Hajioff form the violin and violin/viola duo Marcolivia. The duo has performed chamber music at the Kennedy Center, the Ravinia Festival, Merkin Hall, Symphony Space in Manhattan, as well as Carnegie Hall. The artists were invited to perform at Chamber Music America's Marathon Concert in New York alongside the Juilliard Quartet. In addition, Marcolivia was the only chamber music finalist in the 2000 Concert Artists Guild Competition.

The artists have performed and taught at festivals in the US, Japan, Italy and England and are on the roster of the Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage Artists. In 2011, Marcolivia was invited to be founding members of the Phillips Camerata – a chamber ensemble in residence at the Phillips Collection and the National Gallery. They are regularly featured on NPR's "Performance Today" and "Front Row Washington." Over 50 live audio and video links can be found on YouTube: Marcolivia.