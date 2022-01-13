Bombs and Bombs: The Best and the Worst War Movies!

Join Virginia War Memorial Director and military historian, Clay Mountcastle, as he details his list of the very best and very worst war movies. And because any good film critique requires a peanut gallery opinion, we are bringing in two other military history experts, Lieutenant Colonel Rick Black of the United States Military Academy’s Department of History, and Colonel Matthew Hardman, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the US Army’s 10th Mountain Division, to weigh in on Mountcastle’s list. Get the popcorn ready and enjoy the show!

