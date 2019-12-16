Boka Tako was sold to Andrew McGinley in January 2019. When the company transferred ownership the new owner and his team of managing partners had to close the Boka Grill location. After several months of remodeling and rebranding Boka we have been able to reopen the location on the Southside.
Boka Grill Grand Reopening
Boka Tako Truck Richmond, Virginia
Boka Tako Truck Richmond, Virginia View Map
Food & Drink Event
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more