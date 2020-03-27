The Body, the Voice, the Instrument

Friday, March 27 at 7:30PM

Saturday, March 28 at 7:30PM

Sunday, March 29 at 2:30PM

The Shenandoah Conservatory Dance Ensemble performs original works choreographed by Maurice Fraga, Shylo Martinez and Matt Pardo in a powerful artistic alliance with the Shenandoah Conservatory choirs and Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Matt Oltman, Karen Keating and guest conductor Nadège Foofat. Highlights include performances of “Choral Dances” from Benjamin Britten’s coronation opera, “Gloriana;” a new adaptation of Edward Elgar's “Sea Pictures,” op. 37 for chorus and orchestra; and the glorious “Serenade to Music” by Ralph Vaughan Williams.