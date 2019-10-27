Bodies in Motion 5/10K & Fun Run

The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics is proud to present it's 7th annual Bodies in Motion 5k & 10k and Fun Run that will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility. This event is great for the entire family including a clown, activities for children and breakfast will be provided.

The Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics serves a wide range of donors by ensuring their tax-deductible gifts are granted to Piedmont-region charities. As the non-profit arm of Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center, the Foundation's goal is to fill the gap and help meet the need by donating thousands of dollars every year to local non-profits who better our communities. To date, The Foundation has donated $215,000 to more than two-dozen local organizations just from the proceeds the previous Bodies in Motion 5k & 10k and Fun Run races raised. Not only does your registration as a runner come along with a Bodies in Motion T-Shirt and other goodies, 100% of your registration fee is included in our donations to varies non-profit charities.