Boardwalk Beach Club presented by Steinhilber's

Non-MOCA members: 1 for $65 or 2 for $120

MOCA members: 1 for $55 or 2 for $100

For every ticket sold, Tito's will make a matching donation, up to $3,500, to MOCA's educational programs.

One Beach Club Day Pass includes:

Complimentary valet parking

Access to tented beachfront veranda between 30th and 31st Street during Club hours

3 complimentary drink tickets good for beer, wine, and spirits

Complimentary gourmet lunch provided by Steinhilber's Restaurant and wine and cheese afternoon social

Secure storage for your major art purchases

The Boardwalk Art Show presented by PNC caters to a sophisticated audience by combining fine art with an oceanfront backdrop and wonderful food. The jewel of the show is the Boardwalk Beach Club, an 80' elegant tented venue overlooking the Atlantic Ocean between 30th and 31st Streets. This is the premier locale for VIPs, sponsors, and individuals to enhance their show experience. During the day, guests enjoy unparalleled lunch service provided by Steinhilber's Restaurant with drinks in a lovely lounge on the Boardwalk.