Blues Brothers Bash!

The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts Foundation invites you to come SHAKE, RATTLE & ROLL WITH US!

DISCOUNT!

Take advantage of the EARLY BIRD SPECIAL and save $25.00 dollars on each ticket purchased BEFORE JANUARY 15!

VISIT US OR CALL 923-0003 TO PURCHASE TICKETS!

Space is limited. 21 and older only, please.

LIVE MUSIC!

From 6pm - 11pm, enjoy full Rhythm & Blues live performance by Weston, Florida's "The Blues Brothers Soul Band"!

MUSIC & FOOD!

While rockin' out to the blues, grab a bite at the Soul Food Cafe and a cold one at the Cheatin' Heart Bar!

DRESS UP!

"Blues Brothers Casual" attire suggested. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

RAFFEL TICKETS! (Visit us or call 923-0003 to purchase your raffle tickets!)

Receive certificates for :

- $100 Gift Certificate toward rental space for a special event at the center

- $100 Jester's Gallery Gift Shop

- 2 Tickets to any one performance

- Registration for 1 class including fees

SPONSORSHIPS!

Funds raised from this event support arts education and community outreach programs.

SILENT & LIVE AUCTIONS

RECEIVE BENEFITS AND RECOGNITION

For more information, contact Susan Lawrence at 757.923.0003 ext.3020 or susan.lawrence@suffolkcenter.org

ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2017

6PM - 11PM

110 W. FINNEY AVE. SUFFOLK, VA 23434