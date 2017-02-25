Blues Brothers Bash!

The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts Foundation invites you to come SHAKE, RATTLE & ROLL WITH US!
DISCOUNT!
Take advantage of the EARLY BIRD SPECIAL and save $25.00 dollars on each ticket purchased BEFORE JANUARY 15!
VISIT US OR CALL 923-0003 TO PURCHASE TICKETS!
Space is limited. 21 and older only, please.
LIVE MUSIC!
From 6pm - 11pm, enjoy full Rhythm & Blues live performance by Weston, Florida's "The Blues Brothers Soul Band"!
MUSIC & FOOD!
While rockin' out to the blues, grab a bite at the Soul Food Cafe and a cold one at the Cheatin' Heart Bar!
DRESS UP!
"Blues Brothers Casual" attire suggested. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
RAFFEL TICKETS! (Visit us or call 923-0003 to purchase your raffle tickets!)
Receive certificates for :
- $100 Gift Certificate toward rental space for a special event at the center
- $100 Jester's Gallery Gift Shop
- 2 Tickets to any one performance
- Registration for 1 class including fees
SPONSORSHIPS!
Funds raised from this event support arts education and community outreach programs.
SILENT & LIVE AUCTIONS
RECEIVE BENEFITS AND RECOGNITION
For more information, contact Susan Lawrence at 757.923.0003 ext.3020 or susan.lawrence@suffolkcenter.org
ANNUAL FUNDRAISER
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2017
6PM - 11PM
110 W. FINNEY AVE. SUFFOLK, VA 23434
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
