Sample dozens of local craft beers, dig into some amazing BBQ, and listen as some of the best Blues musicians in Hampton Roads take the stage at Riverwalk Landing. Admission also gets you into the wine garden with limited tastings and more great music! Every year, the proceeds benefit the York Foundation for Public Education.

This is a ticketed event with limited capacity. Two time slots: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 7 p.m.