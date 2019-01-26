Bluebirds of Stratford Hall

This special event features a lecture, workshop, and guided hike hosted by the Fredericksburg chapter of the Virginia Blue Bird Society. During this event participants will learn about the important role blue birds play in our ecosystem, learn how to construct their own bluebird house for their property, and hike along Stratford’s property to view the bluebird houses that the Virginia Blue Bird Society maintain at Stratford Hall.

Bluebirds have a large historical and cultural significance in the Eastern United States. They continue to play an important role in protecting crops from insects, ensuring a reliable food source for people. Farmers plant bluebird boxes around agricultural fields to feed on insects that can otherwise destroy crops. During the workshop participants will learn construction techniques to build their own bluebird homes for backyard habitats. For the past 6 years the Fredericksburg Chapter of the Virginia Blue Bird Society has maintained over 35 bluebird houses.

Cost:

Adults (13 and over) – $15.00

Children (12 and under) – Free

Friends of Stratford members (FOS) – Free

For more information or to register for this event contact Jon Bachman at JBachman@StratfordHall.org or 804-493-1972.

Sponsored by the Northern Neck Audubon Society.