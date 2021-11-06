Blue Ridge Sprouts - "Nourish, Savor, Learn"

West Oaks Farm Market 4305 Middle Road , Virginia 22602

A Festival for “Foodies” and the Whole Family!

Love locally sourced food and want to learn more about the “real food” movement? Be a part of this educational celebration and community fundraiser.

* Great for "tweens" & teens

* Contests, demonstrations, workshops, guest speakers and interactive exhibits

* Delicious food from Taste of Blue Ridge Top Chefs

* Festival proceeds benefit the VA Chapter of Future Farmers of America, Sustainability Matters, and A Farm Less Ordinary.

Admission: $20 Donation Adults - kids up to 15 FREE

To learn more and purchase tickets visit:

https://www.tasteofblueridge.com/events/blue-ridge-sprouts/

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
540-533-1853
