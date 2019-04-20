The 21st annual Kite Festival held in Green Hill Park is a favorite springtime day of outdoor family fun! This event offers free admission, free parking, free children’s t-shirts, and free kites to the first 1,000 children attending with an adult. Awesome colors and shapes paint the skies as kites take flight. The result is a breath-taking sight that shouldn’t be missed. For many years the Blue Ridge Kite Festival was quoted as being “The Richmond Air Force Kite Club’s favorite and a model of planning, efficiency, and hospitality.” The Richmond Air Force Kite Club provides an entire day of quality entertainment! On average, over 9,000 spectators come to this annual family festival. Each year folks return to explore and participate in kiting activities, take a brief kite flying lesson or just relax and watch the show! Don’t forget to bring your own kite or get there early and pick up a free one so you can join in all the fun! You will be mesmerized and revitalized at the end of this spectacular day!

Food and craft vendors are also on site for everyone’s enjoyment. Numerous local sponsors bring support and enthusiasm to this much anticipated event. Plan on being intrigued and delighted as you watch championship flyers, quad line kites, participate in kid’s contests and custom-kite exhibits, have a caricature done by a local caricature artist and explore the arts and crafts vendors and much more!

The Blue Ridge Kite Festival is presented by the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce with continuous support from Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism and other sponsors.