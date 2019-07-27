Live Concert and Open Jam: Welcome all pickers, players, and lovers of Bluegrass! Courthouse Creek Cider will be hosting River City Band and Bluegrass Jam sessions! River City Band will be playing in the orchard from 5:00-6:00 and then will open up the stage for all musicians to hang out, pick, and play until 8:00. Come and enjoy cider, beer, and Bluegrass with us!
Blue Grass Jam with River City Band
Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102
Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
Jul 17, 2019
