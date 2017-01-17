Valentine's Day Ornament Making

Looking for a special Valentine's day experience? Make a memory! For a limited time, you and your sweetheart can combine your breath into one limited edition keepsake ornament. However, it’s not just couples, Sunspots Studios in Staunton is offering everyone, ages 7 and up, the chance to blow a glass ornament individually or with a friend or family member!

Appointments are available 1pm-4pm daily. A variety of color choices and Glow-in-the-Dark options are available. Reservations are suggested. The cost is $40-50 per ornament. Ornaments are ready for pick up or shipping the following day. Call to make an appointment or learn more!