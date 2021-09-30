The Block After Hours: Terra Firma the Band (The Block DC)

Catch DMV-based soul and R&B band Terra Firma live at The Block DC on September 30th! Great food, craft drinks, and awesome music to start your weekend right!

Terra Firma is a soul, R&B, and jazz band based in the DC Metro Area. Since their debut performance in front of over 400 people at DC venue Union Stage, they’ve appeared on WPFW 89.3 FM, at Virginia music club Jammin’ Java, and at a series of live events and virtual concerts, as well as been featured in The Washington Post. Catch them as they bring their eclectic and unique sound to new stages nationally and internationally.