Thursday, March 26 at 7:30PM

Friday, March 27 at 7:30PM

Saturday, March 28 at 7:30PM

Sunday, March 29 at 2:30PM

Coward’s beloved classic “Blithe Spirit” was a smash hit of the London and Broadway stages, and continues to be one of the playwright’s most beloved works. Haunted by a host of spectres and showmen, the outlandish comic fantasy finds the fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine in the throes of chaos when he invites an eccentric medium and clairvoyant to his house in hopes of gathering material for his next book. The scheme backfires when, after a séance, Charles is haunted by the ghost of his annoying and temperamental first wife, who is determined to disrupt his new marriage.