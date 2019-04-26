Blancpain GT World Challenge

to Google Calendar - Blancpain GT World Challenge - 2019-04-26 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blancpain GT World Challenge - 2019-04-26 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blancpain GT World Challenge - 2019-04-26 08:00:00 iCalendar - Blancpain GT World Challenge - 2019-04-26 08:00:00

VIRginia International Raceway 1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton, Virginia 24520

The Blancpain GT World Challenge is racing into VIRginia International Raceway, April 26-28! This exciting event will feature top drivers competing with the hottest production-based race cars, such as Porsches, Bentleys, McLarens, Ferraris, Nissan GT-Rs and more.

Featuring several separate classes of racing competition, the Blancpain GT World Challenge is North America’s top GT production car-based championship. It will be a family-friendly weekend of high-end sports car racing at one of the top six road courses in North America.

Tickets can be purchased online at virnow.com or over the phone at (434) 822-7700 ext. 117

Info

VIRginia International Raceway 1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton, Virginia 24520 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - Blancpain GT World Challenge - 2019-04-26 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blancpain GT World Challenge - 2019-04-26 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blancpain GT World Challenge - 2019-04-26 08:00:00 iCalendar - Blancpain GT World Challenge - 2019-04-26 08:00:00
Join the Crowd

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular