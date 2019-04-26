The Blancpain GT World Challenge is racing into VIRginia International Raceway, April 26-28! This exciting event will feature top drivers competing with the hottest production-based race cars, such as Porsches, Bentleys, McLarens, Ferraris, Nissan GT-Rs and more.

Featuring several separate classes of racing competition, the Blancpain GT World Challenge is North America’s top GT production car-based championship. It will be a family-friendly weekend of high-end sports car racing at one of the top six road courses in North America.

Tickets can be purchased online at virnow.com or over the phone at (434) 822-7700 ext. 117