Blanc on Blanc Dinner Party

James Charles Winery & Vineyard 4063 Middle Rd, Virginia 22602

This year our theme is "an evening in Paris." Join the Blanc on Blanc movement! Bring your significant other for our 3rd annual Blanc on Blanc dinner party!

Your ticket includes an elegant four-course dinner, live music, dancing and a glass of wine.

We’re thrilled that the acclaimed Jennifer Scott World Jazz Ensemble will perform live at this event!

There’s only one rule: wear all white!

Get creative! Dig those fancy white suits and blazers and dresses out of the closet and put together a fabulous outfit.

James Charles Winery & Vineyard 4063 Middle Rd, Virginia 22602
5409314386
