Blackwater Artist League: “On the Cusp of Change"

'On the Cusp of Change'

ON VIEW: May 13th – June 25th

Opening Reception: May 13th @ 5:00 PM

Join us for a new art exhibit featuring The Blackwater Artist's League. This art exhibition, 'On The Cusp of Change' promises to be an eclectic mix of painting styles including: watercolors, cold wax, oils, acrylics, and pastels.

Established in 1984, this talented organization features artists from all media who get together each week to paint and sketch. The only requirement is an interest in art. Members come from throughout the area; Windsor, Suffolk, Franklin and North Carolina. Member meet in Courtland, VA at the art house, next to Rawls Museum. On occasion the Blackwater Artists work en Plein Air at various locations.

'On the Cusp of Change' art exhibition is on view May 13th – June 25th, Tuesday - Saturday, 11am -4 PM. Admission is FREE and OPEN to the Public.

Thank you to DAVENPORT, Suffolk Center's Gallery Sponsor: https://www.investdavenport.com