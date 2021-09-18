The 12th annual Blacksburg Brew Do craft beer festival welcomes back the best in craft brewers from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

The 12th annual Blacksburg Brew Do welcomes back the best in craft brewers from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, offering an outstanding selection of ales, lagers, pilsners, stouts, ciders and more. Delicious food provided by local food trucks, as well as music by Dan Marshall and the Jared Stout Band complement a great day of beer tasting. Festival Hours: 12 PM - 5 PM. Regular tasting tickets are $35 in advance ($40 day of); VIP tickets which allow early entry at 11 AM are available for $60 (advance sale only); and non-tasting tickets are $10.Free parking with shuttle. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.blacksburgbrewdo.com/