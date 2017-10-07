Blacksburg Brew Do

to Google Calendar - Blacksburg Brew Do - 2017-10-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blacksburg Brew Do - 2017-10-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blacksburg Brew Do - 2017-10-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - Blacksburg Brew Do - 2017-10-07 12:00:00

Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center 506 South Main S 1670 Innovation Drive , Virginia 24060

The Blacksburg Partnership presents the 9th annual Blacksburg Brew Do on October 7, 2017. Brewers from all over the mid-Atlantic region and beyond will be sampling an anticipated 100+ of their finest micro-brews. We'll have exciting bands to keep your toes tapping while some of the best restaurants in our area will make sure your taste buds are treated!

Tickets will be available to purchase in early September. Please visit http://www.blacksburgbrewdo.com/ticket/ to see when they are available!

Info

Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center 506 South Main S 1670 Innovation Drive , Virginia 24060 View Map

Festivals & Fairs

Visit Event Website

540-443-2008

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Blacksburg Brew Do - 2017-10-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blacksburg Brew Do - 2017-10-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blacksburg Brew Do - 2017-10-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - Blacksburg Brew Do - 2017-10-07 12:00:00

Treat Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular