The Blacksburg Partnership presents the 9th annual Blacksburg Brew Do on October 7, 2017. Brewers from all over the mid-Atlantic region and beyond will be sampling an anticipated 100+ of their finest micro-brews. We'll have exciting bands to keep your toes tapping while some of the best restaurants in our area will make sure your taste buds are treated!

Tickets will be available to purchase in early September. Please visit http://www.blacksburgbrewdo.com/ticket/ to see when they are available!