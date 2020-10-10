An annual beer festival pouring more than 100 of the best brews from local, mid-Atlantic and national microbreweries and craft breweries, Blacksburg Brew Do is a must-do.
Blacksburg Brew Do 2020
1600 Innovation Drive 1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
