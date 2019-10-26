Calling all craft beer enthusiasts! Come take part in the Blacksburg Brew Do festivities on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 as we celebrate our 11th year! This year Brew Do will welcome back the best in craft brewers from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, offering another outstanding selection of ales, lagers, stouts, pilsners, ciders, and specialty beers. There will also be delicious food, cooking and brewing demonstrations and live entertainment! Brew Do is from 12PM - 5PM and Premium Ticket holders can enjoy early admission at 11AM. Sit back, sip, savor and come enjoy the afternoon with us! For more information visit our website at: https://www.blacksburgbrewdo.com!
Blacksburg Brew Do 2019
Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center 506 South Main S 1670 Innovation Drive , Virginia 24060
Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center 506 South Main S 1670 Innovation Drive , Virginia 24060 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
