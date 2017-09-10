Black Student Fund & Latino Student Fund Annual School Fair

The Black Student Fund’s commitment to bringing independent schools and black families together led to the creation of the Annual School Fair in 1972. The Fair quickly became an effective student venue and continues to be one of the largest school fairs of its kind in the region. For forty years, the BSF/LSF School Fair has provided a networking opportunity for thousands of families in the metropolitan area to meet with representatives from more than sixty independent schools. Parents and prospective students get first-hand knowledge about each school’s programs, community, admissions requirements and financial aid process. In addition, the fair features interactive seminars focused on the admissions process, the financial aid process and personal/family financial management. Since 2009, the Latino Student Fund (LSF) has collaborated with BSF on the event in an effort to increase Latino student enrollment at local independent schools.