Black Student Fund and Latino Student Fund 46th Annual Independent School Fair

The BSF/LSF Independent School is a forum for Washington Metropolitan families to meet with representatives from more than seventy local and national independent schools and educational programs. The Fair, one of the largest in the region, will be held at the Walter E Washington Convention Center on Sunday, September 30, 2018 from 2 pm - 5 pm. Each year, over 3,000 parents and prospective students receive first-hand knowledge about each school’s programs, community, admission and financial aid processes. In addition, the Fair features workshops focused on academic achievement, diversity and other educational/wellness issues