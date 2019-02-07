Black History Month at the VLM: Lauren Prox

The Virginia Living Museum celebrates Black History Month with information and activities relating to African-American scientists. On Feb. 7, meet Lauren Prox, a native of Newport News who has done amazing things to reach new heights! From learning to fly a plane, to being a Gold Award Winner through Girl Scouts for her aviation themed workshops and workbooks, her goal is to get more youth involved in STEM based learning.

Learn more about her passion for aviation by making your own paper airplane. Presentations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Included in museum admission.