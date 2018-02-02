The Chrysler Museum of Art commemorates Black History Month with a special Gallery Talk with Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Founder & Executive Director of the emerging African American Cultural Center. The docent-led Gallery Talk will feature works from our collection that highlight the history, culture, and artistic contributions of the African American community.
Black History Month Gallery Talk
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, History, Talks & Readings
