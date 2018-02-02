Black History Month Gallery Talk

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

The Chrysler Museum of Art commemorates Black History Month with a special Gallery Talk with Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Founder & Executive Director of the emerging African American Cultural Center. The docent-led Gallery Talk will feature works from our collection that highlight the history, culture, and artistic contributions of the African American community.

