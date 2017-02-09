Black History Month Celebration "Message of A Slave"

Pine Camp Arts and Community Center 4901 Old Brook Road, Virginia, Virginia 23227

Pine Camp Arts and Community Center will host The Heritage Ensemble Theatre Company as they present “Message from a Slave”, which tells the story of a woman’s journey from a life of freedom into slavery and the trials and tribulations she goes through. The play opens on Thursday, February 9 at 8 p.m. Other show times include: February 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 at 8 p.m. and February 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://messagefromaslave.bpt.me/

Pine Camp Arts and Community Center 4901 Old Brook Road, Virginia, Virginia 23227

8046463677

