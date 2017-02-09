Black History Month Celebration "Message of A Slave"

Pine Camp Arts and Community Center will host The Heritage Ensemble Theatre Company as they present “Message from a Slave”, which tells the story of a woman’s journey from a life of freedom into slavery and the trials and tribulations she goes through. The play opens on Thursday, February 9 at 8 p.m. Other show times include: February 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 at 8 p.m. and February 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://messagefromaslave.bpt.me/