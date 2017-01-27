Black History Month Celebration "Community"

The City’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will host an art exhibit featuring area African-American artists Virginia R. Coleman and Cheryl Clayton at the Pine Camp Arts and Community Center, 4901 Old Brook Road. The art exhibit titled “Community” will open on Friday, January 27, 2017 with a Meet the Artists reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Spotlight Gallery exhibit will be on display until Friday, February 24. This exhibition will explore themes of African-American culture and the importance of community within this group. There will be several works in oil, acrylics, pastels, charcoals, and mixed media. Spotlight Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Free and open to the public. For more information or to schedule tours, please contact Shaunn Casselle, Curator at (804) 646-6722.

Pine Camp Arts and Community Center

4901 Old Brook Road, Richmond VA 23227

Main Tel.: (804) 646-3677

Ann-Marie C. Williams, Cultural Community Liaison

http://www.richmondgov.com/parks/