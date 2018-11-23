Port style wines are strong, sweet and mysterious. Rich and enjoyable, they hold a place in the pantheon of wine like no other. Our Lineage series of wines carry on this tradition by showcasing what can be truly exceptional in Port style wines from Virginia. A series of 6 Lineage port wines will be tasted, from our esoteric Lineage White all the way through our latest red Lineage offering. Treat yourself to a truly rewarding experience as we pair each bite with spiced pecans to demonstrate the subtle nuances of each different Lineage. We will be offering an additional 5% discount on all of our port wines for those who attend the tastings. Tastings poured at 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, and 4:00 PM and are $30.00/person $25.00 for Cellar club members.
Black Friday Port Tasting
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Food & Drink, This & That
Nov 13, 2018
