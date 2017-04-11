Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

In the abstract, a banjo duo might seem like a musical concept beset with limitations, but when the musicians are the award-winning Abigail Washburn and Béla Fleck the possibilities are limitless and the results are magical.

Fifteen-time Grammy Award winner Béla Fleck is perhaps best known for his groundbreaking work with the Flecktones, but his virtuosic skills have led to a staggeringly broad array of collaborations throughout the musical world—from jazz duos with Chick Corea and a concerto composition for the Nashville Symphony, to an in-depth exploration of the banjo’s African roots documented in the 2009 film Throw Down Your Heart.

Abigail Washburn, an innovator in her own right, is a postmodern, old-time singer-songwriter. She has drawn critical acclaim for her solo work and collaborations with the all-female American old-time music group Uncle Earl, as well as her folk-music diplomacy efforts in China. Her earthy sophistication blends seamlessly with Fleck’s virtuosic ingenuity, creating a musical partnership like no other.

Visit www.belafleck.com and www.abigailwashburn.com to learn more.

