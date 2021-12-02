The Bizarre Bazaar® 46th Christmas Collection

Don't miss our 46th Christmas Collection with over 500 exclusive juried exhibitors from all over the country. You'll find holiday gifts and decorations, gourmet foods, jewelry, clothing for children and adults, accessories, toys, quality crafts, fine art and much more. Early Bird shopping hours on Dec. 2nd and Dec. 3rd from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, stroller free, coffee and pastries provided. Please visit our website, www.thebizarrebazaar.com for admission price, advance ticket information and details.

Crafts, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs
