The 45th Christmas Collection of The Bizarre Bazaar® features over 500 exclusive juried exhibitors from all over the country! You'll find holiday gifts and decorations, gourmet foods, jewelry, clothing for children and adults, accessories, toys, quality crafts, fine art, hand-painted furniture and much more! Early Bird shopping hours on Dec. 3rd and Dec. 4th from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, stroller free, coffee and pastries provided. Please visit our website, www.thebizarrebazaar.com for admission price, advance ticket information and details.
The Bizarre Bazaar® 45th Christmas Collection
Richmond Raceway Complex 600 E. Laburnum Ave. , Virginia 23222
