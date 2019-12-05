The Bizarre Bazaar® 44th Christmas Collection

The 44th Christmas Collection of The Bizarre Bazaar® features over 500 exclusive juried exhibitors from all over the country! You'll find holiday gifts and decorations, gourmet foods, couture jewelry, clothing for children and adults, accessories, toys, quality crafts, fine arts, hand-painted furniture, decorative items for the home and garden and much more! Early Bird hours are stroller free from 8am to 10am on Dec. 5th and 6th, coffee and pastries provided. Regular hours are from 10am to 7pm on Dec. 5 - 7 and from 10am to 5pm on Dec. 8. Please visit our website @ www.thebizarrebazaar.com for admission price, advance ticket information and details.