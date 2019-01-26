Bitter Dose Combo

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Creative Cauldron - Passport to the World of Music Series

French Gypsy Jazz and Swing band that sold out shows from 2018 with swing dancers and more, featuring the hippest vocals, guitar, accordion jazz trio.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
7034369948
